Memphis Amazon worker charged with stealing more than $325,000 in merchandise from warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Amazon employee is accused of stealing more than $325,000 in electronics, phones, jewelry, and more from the warehouse in Memphis.

Jail records show Devan Thomas of Marion, Arkansas, was arrested this week on a charge of theft of property over $250,000 from the warehouse in the 4000 block of New Allen Road.

According to the police affidavit, Amazon’s loss prevention team investigated possible thefts in an area of the warehouse where Thomas was normally assigned during the workday. The report said digital evidence and location tracking linked Thomas to $325,325 worth of stolen merchandise, including Apple and Samsung phones, cell phone accessories, Nintendo and other gaming consoles, jewelry, watches, and computer parts.

The affidavit said Thomas admitted the thefts to the loss prevention investigator, with a written statement saying he “made the choice of taking items away from customers and outside the building.”

According to court records, bond was set at $1,000.