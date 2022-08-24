Are kidnappings on the rise in the Memphis area?

In light of the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, ABC24 took a look at the number of kidnappings in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Public Safety data hub, as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, there have been 107 reported kidnappings since January 1, 2022, with 19 of those in the last month.

Looking at 2021, from Jan. 1 to Sept. 7, there were 99 reported kidnappings, and 140 reported for the year.

In 2020, from Jan. 1 to Sept. 7, there were 100 reported kidnappings, with 154 reported for the year.

So while it may appear there have been a lot more kidnappings this year, the numbers show the area seems to be on trend compared with the last couple of years.