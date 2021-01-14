Mid-South couple charged with setting up armored vehicle heist to steal more than $130,000

Police said Sacarol White was the guard driving the armored vehicle when her boyfriend Dontavius Morgan stole the bag of cash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South couple is charged with stealing more than $130,000 from an armored van outside Wolfchase Galleria Wednesday afternoon.

Sacarol White and Dontavius Morgan are each charged with theft of property $60,000 - $250,000.

According to the police affidavits, the armored vehicle was parked in front of the mall about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. One guard, identified as Sacarol White, was inside the van, while another went inside. Investigators said that’s when a man, later identified as Dontavius Morgan, opened the side door to the van and grabbed a bag with $137,752.22 in cash inside. The suspect took off in a dark color sedan.

Memphis Police said when questioned, White had several inconsistencies in her story. They said she eventually admitted to speaking to her boyfriend, Morgan, on her cell about robbing the armored vehicle. Investigators said she provided information to help and deleted the calls from her cell phone’s log.

Police said Morgan admitted to stealing the money when questioned.