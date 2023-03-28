Assault case against man accused of hitting community leader in head with a club at golf course headed to grand jury

Memphis NAACP President Van Turner told ABC24 he hopes the Grand Jury will consider an elevated charge when it hears the case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The case against the man accused of assaulting a Memphis community leader at a Whitehaven golf course is being sent to a Shelby County Grand Jury.

Wesley Caldwell is currently charged with aggravated assault, however Memphis NAACP President Van Turner told ABC24 he hopes the Grand Jury will consider an elevated charge when it hears the case.

Turner said Mark Coleman suffered “significant brain injuries” when he was hit in the head with a golf club at the Links golf course in Whitehaven.

According to Memphis Police, on Dec. 3, 2022, Coleman said he was assaulted by Caldwell when he walked over to retrieve a ball that was hit over to another hole. According to the affidavit, Caldwell picked up the ball and threw it in another direction, and before Coleman could say anything, he was struck in the head.

The affidavit said Coleman tried to walk away but became disoriented, and was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain.

Caldwell was released from jail on $5,000 bond.

The NAACP said there is a call in the community to have his charge upgraded to attempted murder, and they support this call.