Wanted: Pictures released of suspects in string of auto burglaries across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspects wanted in a string of burglaries at auto dealerships and rental agencies across the city.
Police say several vehicles and their keys were stolen from each business.
The following is a list of businesses that were targeted:
- May 12, 2020 - 5289 Elmore Road - Super Cars Auto Sales
- June 14, 2020 – 3040 South Third Street - Platinum Collection
- June 19, 2020 – 5460 Summer Avenue - Amigos Auto Sales
- June 22, 2020 – 5289 Elmore Road - Super Cars 2
- June 22, 2020 – 2055 Covington Pike - Johnnie B’s Auto
- June 23, 2020 – 6397 Highway 70 - Elvis Auto Sales
- June 23, 2020 – 1970 Covington Pike - Honda Used Cars
- June 23, 2020 – 2842 Poplar Avenue - Budget Rental
- July 1, 2020 – 226 Madison Avenue - Avis Rental
- July 1, 2020 – 4960 Elmore Road - Pro Auto
- July 2, 2020 – 1018 North Germantown Road - Avis Rental
- July 4, 2020 – 475 East Shelby Drive - Car Connection
- July 5, 2020 – 1781 Kirby Parkway
- July 7, 2020 – 3261 Elvis Presley Boulevard - Quality Used Cars
- July 8, 2020– 3311 Elvis Presley Boulevard - American Car Center
- July 8, 2020 – 2093 Covington Pike - CaRite Auto Sales
- July 8, 2020 – 1938 Winchester Road - Max Auto Sales
- July 10, 2020 – 7201 Appling Farms Parkway - Carvana Memphis
- July 11, 2020 –2514 Mount Moriah Road - Car Choice
Memphis Police are asking for any information that can lead to the identity and arrest of these individuals. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.