Wanted: Pictures released of suspects in string of auto burglaries across Memphis

The suspects targeted dealerships and auto rental agencies since May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspects wanted in a string of burglaries at auto dealerships and rental agencies across the city.

Police say several vehicles and their keys were stolen from each business.

The following is a list of businesses that were targeted:

May 12, 2020 - 5289 Elmore Road - Super Cars Auto Sales

June 14, 2020 – 3040 South Third Street - Platinum Collection

June 19, 2020 – 5460 Summer Avenue - Amigos Auto Sales

June 22, 2020 – 5289 Elmore Road - Super Cars 2

June 22, 2020 – 2055 Covington Pike - Johnnie B’s Auto

June 23, 2020 – 6397 Highway 70 - Elvis Auto Sales

June 23, 2020 – 1970 Covington Pike - Honda Used Cars

June 23, 2020 – 2842 Poplar Avenue - Budget Rental

July 1, 2020 – 226 Madison Avenue - Avis Rental

July 1, 2020 – 4960 Elmore Road - Pro Auto

July 2, 2020 – 1018 North Germantown Road - Avis Rental

July 4, 2020 – 475 East Shelby Drive - Car Connection

July 5, 2020 – 1781 Kirby Parkway

July 7, 2020 – 3261 Elvis Presley Boulevard - Quality Used Cars

July 8, 2020– 3311 Elvis Presley Boulevard - American Car Center

July 8, 2020 – 2093 Covington Pike - CaRite Auto Sales

July 8, 2020 – 1938 Winchester Road - Max Auto Sales

July 10, 2020 – 7201 Appling Farms Parkway - Carvana Memphis

July 11, 2020 –2514 Mount Moriah Road - Car Choice