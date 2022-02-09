Better Community Summit aims to reduce violent crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Attorney's Office, Memphis Police Department, and other Mid-South leaders announced Wednesday the 2nd Better Community Summit.
The group said they got together in January to discuss issues plaguing our city, including crime, trauma response, gangs, and domestic violence.
The summit will offer sessions for free, including conflict resolution and couples counseling.
“There are several elements to dealing with violent crime, and one of those elements is the community,” said Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney. “And events like this, it gives people an opportunity to get help if they need it. It’s an opportunity to learn about different approaches to deal with things. It heightens the awareness of the community about these problems. So I don’t think you can solve the problem without community involvement. I think that’s a big part of it.”
The Better Community Summit is set for February 26, 2022, at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.