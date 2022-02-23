Body found in burning vehicle Wednesday morning near Orange Mound

Officers said they were called to the scene of a burning vehicle Wednesday morning before 8:30 a.m. at Airways and Carnes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for answers after they said a body was found inside a burning vehicle.

Officers said they were called to the scene of a burning vehicle Wednesday morning before 8:30 a.m. at Airways and Carnes near Orange Mound. Once firefighters put out the fire, investigators found a body inside the vehicle.

Investigators have not said how the person died or released their identity.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.