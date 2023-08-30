Five arrested after being caught breaking into boxcars, says Memphis Police

MPD said officers responded to a prowler call just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Paul R. Lowry Rd. near Boxtown.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police said five men have been arrested, accused of breaking into train boxcars near the Boxtown area.

MPD said officers responded to a prowler call just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Paul R. Lowry Rd. They found several suspects in several vehicles, including a box truck, breaking into the boxcars.

Investigators said officers set up a perimeter, and the suspects took off, but officers had stop sticks at New Horn Lake Rd. and Rivergate Rd. They said the box truck stopped before hitting the stop sticks, and officers arrested Travis Mull, Damien Boone, and Darrius Lloyd.

Investigators said a Nissan Altima ran over the stop sticks and the two inside, identified as Jacquez West and Larry Lawrence, tried to run, but were caught after a short foot chase and search with K9 units and air support.

Investigators said Lawrence was taken to Regional One with a foot injury, and West was taken for a “medical reason.” Both were treated and released into police custody.

Officers said the Altima had been stolen, and they found a handgun inside. Investigators also said a unoccupied Hyundai Elantra at the scene has also been reported stolen.

Lawrence, 38, is charged with charged with burglary (5x), evading arrest, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

West, 28, was charged with burglary, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Mull, 35, Boone, 19, and Lloyd, 30, were each charged with burglary and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.