x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One person detained after boy shot near Hickory Hill

Officers were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Bishop Dale Drive near Hickory Hill Road about 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a boy was shot near Hickory Hill.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Bishop Dale Drive near Hickory Hill Road about 11:20 a.m. Thursday. They found a boy shot. The age of the boy has not yet been released.

Investigators said they had one male, whose age was also not provided, detained.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

RELATED: Student detained, White Station High School on 'precautionary lockdown' after gun found on campus

RELATED: After a year on the job, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis lays out future plans

RELATED: Want to become a police officer? MPD is holding another hiring expo in June

More Videos

In Other News

How do Tennessee's and Texas' gun laws compare?