One person detained after boy shot near Hickory Hill

Officers were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Bishop Dale Drive near Hickory Hill Road about 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a boy was shot near Hickory Hill.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Bishop Dale Drive near Hickory Hill Road about 11:20 a.m. Thursday. They found a boy shot. The age of the boy has not yet been released.

Investigators said they had one male, whose age was also not provided, detained.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.