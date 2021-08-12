Boyfriend indicted in death of young mother at South Memphis rooming house

The Shelby County District Attorney General said 24-year-old Torian Williams was indicted on second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Demya Gordon. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Investigators said about 7:25 a.m. the morning of June 22, 2021, other residents at the rooming house in the 500 block of E. McLemore St. heard an argument then a gunshot from the couple’s room. Police found Gordon shot in the neck on the floor. Her 2-year-old daughter was uninjured lying on a nearby bed. Gordon died at the hospital.