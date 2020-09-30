Memphis breaks 2016 homicide record; here's what the MPD director needs to lower crime rate

The city of Memphis broke the 2016 homicide record with 230 homicides.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis has set a record, but it’s not one to celebrate. The Bluff City has broken the record for the most homicides in one year.

The city has suffered 230 homicides so far.

So, how will the Memphis Police Department tackle this epidemic?

MPD Director Mike Rallings said the police department just can’t do it all without enough police officers.

He also stressed that community efforts also play a large role in helping those who may be headed down a life of crime.

“We’ve definitely hit a grim milestone and my heart and prayers go out to the victims and families," said Rallings.

He says one of the causes of crime is a lack of officers on the force.

“One of the biggest issues is we need more officers. We want to have more officers so we can focus on preventing homicides and violent crime.”

Director Rallings said compared with 2011, Memphis is down 400 officers and down 700 according to a study showing the number the city needs to keep it safe.

“When you have a high volume city where the citizens do call the police, you need enough police officers to respond in a timely manner, conduct thorough investigations," said Rallings.

Rallings added it’s what’s not on the ballot that’s hurting the size of the police force.

“The voters won’t get to decide on residency and I think that was a mistake. That was one of those tools that hopefully would have allowed us to recruit more individuals to join the police profession.”

The police director attributed part of the violence to the pandemic and he also cited a large increase in thefts across the U.S.

He says this year, 174 juveniles in Memphis were arrested for some type of gun crime and said 1,942 adults were arrested for the same crime.

“It always comes back on law enforcement, but we have a part. We don’t own all of it. That’s why we plead for the community, the clergy, for our educators, for families to do something.”