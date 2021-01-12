Brother and sister arrested in murder of Memphis man in April

Alfred Robinson and Chekora Momon are charged in the death of Adrian Benson near south Memphis in April 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshal Service said Wednesday a brother and sister have been arrested and charged in the murder of a man in Memphis this past April.

28-year-old Alfred Robinson is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

22-year-old Chekora Momon is charged with facilitation of first-degree murder and facilitation of criminal attempt first degree murder.

The Marshals said the siblings were arrested in the April 27, 2021, murder of Adrian Benson. Benson was shot and killed near the 1080 block of S. Parkway E. A second person was also shot and injured.

Marshals said they tracked Momon to an address in the 1200 block of Englewood, where she was taken into custody on November 30, 2021. They said Robinson was found at a separate location on south Memphis, where he was arrested.

Both are in jail. Robinson’s bond is set at $1,080,000 (includes bond from separate case), and Momon’s at $150,000.