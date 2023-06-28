Memphis business owners fear smash-and-grabs aren’t over after MPD busts ‘mob-style burglary ring’

A liquor store owner says thieves have tried to break into her store twice over two months.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Liquor store owner Lisa Temple isn’t ready to let down her guard down after the Memphis Police Department identified dozens of people allegedly involved in the mob-style burglary ring targeting small businesses.

“I don’t feel safe,” she said. “But my gun is always on me.”

MPD announced the arrests Monday after months of burglaries targeting liquor stores, clothing outlets, cell phone retailers and smoke shops throughout the city.

“To do that many break-ins in one night, all about the same time, it’s got to be more people,” Temple said.

Temple, who co-owns Budget Liquor Store with her brother, says thieves have tried breaking into their store twice over a period of two months.

“They tried to get in with a sledgehammer (in April) but couldn't get past (the iron gate),” Temple said.

But she says the burglary in May was successful.

“They hit the gates three times and didn't make a dent in our iron gates,” Temple said. “When they switch cars and went to the Infinity, it took them five hits and they finally made it through.”

The liquor store doors were still in disrepair in late June.

“I’m scared to be open after dark with no protection of locking doors or anything,” she said.

Up the street, Gaslight Wine & Spirits staff say the store has been hit five times since 2019. Director of operations Jeremy Frulla says that while the recent arrests are a good sign, he hopes those responsible stay behind bars.

“I just really hope that (District Attorney Steve Mulroy) actually takes to heart and realize that these people are hurting the community that he serves and will actually prosecute them and give them some jail time,” Frulla said.

Temple says that she is starting to see more and more people arm themselves to protect their businesses and their own safety.