Food delivery driver wanted for car burglary outside fast-food restaurant, MPD says

Food Delivery Driver Wanted for Car Burglary
2800 Block of Kirby
Report #2308007367ME
MEMPHIS, TN - On August 13, 2023, at approximately 2:54 p.m., a woman parked her car at a fast-food restaurant in the 2800 block of Kirby and went inside to order. A man left the restaurant, walked to his driver’s door, looked around, and when no one else was in site, he opened the door of the victim’s car, reached in, and took her purse and handgun. The man then went to several businesses and attempted to use the credit cards.
Later, store employees said they recognized the suspect as a food delivery driver.
The suspect is in his mid-20s, thin, medium natural hair, average height, wearing dark colored lanyard with a black pendant, a white T-shirt, camo shorts, and white shoes. He was driving a 2015 – 2018 silver Volkswagon Jetta with tinted windows and a small dent in the right rear bumper.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.