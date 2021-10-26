Do you recognize these carjacking suspects? Memphis Police release video

Carjacking Suspects 2967 Emerald, Memphis TN Report #2110004882ME MEMPHIS, TN – On October 11, 2021, Memphis Police Department responded to a Robbery/Individual with a vehicle taken at 2751 Emerald Street, Memphis, TN. The victim advised two male suspects armed with handguns exited a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan and demanded his 2016 Dodge Charger. One of the male suspects placed a handgun on the victims’ back while the victim retrieved his child from the vehicle. The suspects fled in the victims’ vehicle. (The victims’ 2016 Dodge Charger has been recovered). The suspects are described as black males, 18-20 years of age. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible for this Carjacking. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.