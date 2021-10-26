Do you recognize these carjacking suspects? Memphis Police release video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance video of two men they said carjacked a man earlier this month. They are searching for the suspects.
Officers were called to the carjacking October 11, 2021, in the 2700 block of Emerald Street near Mt. Moriah. The victim told investigators that two armed men got out of a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan and demanded his 2016 Dodge Charger.
The victim said one of the suspects held a gun to his back while he got his child out of the car. They then took off with the Charger. The stolen car was later recovered.
Investigators said the suspects were about 18 to 20-years-old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.