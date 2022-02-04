x
Crime

Man wanted in August 2021 murder at carwash captured near Atlanta

Jarquez Mallory was wanted on a charge of first degree murder in a homicide at a carwash off North Hollywood Street on August 3, 2021.
Credit: U.S. Marshals Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals have captured a Memphis man wanted for a murder at a carwash. They said Jarquez Mallory was found at a hotel in Georgia early Friday morning.

Mallory was wanted on a charge of first degree murder in a homicide at a carwash off North Hollywood Street on August 3, 2021.

Investigators said Mallory was involved in a shooting that killed 17-year-old Braylon Murray. 

Marshals got the case on November 4, after an arrest warrant was issued in Shelby County. They said they later learned Mallory was in the Atlanta area.

They said Mallory was arrested and taken into custody at a hotel in Stockbridge, Georgia outside of Atlanta early Friday.

A second man charged in Murray's killing- Ozar Odell Faulkner - was arrested on November 5, 2021, on charges of first degree murder. He was found at an apartment complex at 1910 Asa Drive.

