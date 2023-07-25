MPD: Young employee at Cheddar's in Cordova beaten by customers over service

Memphis Police said a group had come in for dinner, and two of the unknown suspects got upset over service.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a young employee at the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Cordova was beaten by customers.

MPD officers were called to the restaurant on N. Germantown Pkwy. about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, July 23, 2023. They said a group had come in for dinner, and two of the unknown suspects got upset over service.

According to the police report, a witness told investigators that “for some reason” the two suspects turned their attention to the victim, one of the restaurant’s young employees. The witness told police the two suspects began beating the victim, punching him several times.

The employee, who police said suffered injuries to his face, was taken to Baptist East Pediatric Hospital in non-critical condition.

The report said the group took off from the restaurant in a white large SUV. MPD said the business has video and pictures from the incident, but those have not been released.