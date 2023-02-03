x
Crime

Child seriously injured in hit-and-run, police looking for suspect

Memphis Police said the child was seriously injured when they were hit by a white Lexus G35 on Jan. 21.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and seriously injured a child then fled the scene back in January, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the hit-and-run in the area of Foote Lane and Ishmael Street on Jan. 21, 2023, at 7:47 p.m.

The car involved in the crash, described by police as a white Lexus G35, was captured on surveillance video. Police said the car may have damage to its right front end.

Anyone with information about the car or its driver should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH. You can also submit a tip online.

Critical Hit and Run Ishmael Street and Foote Lane Report #WC2301958 MEMPHIS, TN - On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, February 3, 2023

