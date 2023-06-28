Memphis City Council approves new budget for MPD | Here's what those funds will go toward

Memphis City Council has approved their request for $55 million over five years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council approved a budget that granted MPD's request for an investment in new technology.

MPD plans to couple police body and dash cam footage with video captured by cameras on homes and businesses into one system. Chief C.J. Davis told council this new system would enhance the department’s crime-fighting capabilities.

“This new technology will allow for officers anytime they brandish their weapon for their body-worn camera to activate immediately,” Chief Davis said. “So, we won’t be relying as much on human behavior.”

It all has a price tag of $55 million over five years or $11 million a year:

$5.2 million for body cameras and arming all officers with Tasers

$3.5 million for dashboard cameras

$275,000 to add a camera to every interview room inside every police station

Those who approved the bill said thought this budget was wide-sweeping, there were necessities within that led to it passing.

“I’m not in support of an all or none type of proposal that was brought forth,” Chairman Martavius Jones said. “Here’s an aspect that I do agree with; to have camera in every interview room…”

Those opposed to the budget claim it doesn't address systematic issues between the community and the Memphis Police Department.

“Cameras do not combat poverty or create trust. Items like new tech do not remove harm from our communities,” activist Trinity Williams said.