Memphis City Councilman credited with helping catch car theft suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are crediting a Memphis City Council Member with helping to catch two suspects who crashed a stolen vehicle.

MPD said on Friday, March 31, 2023, councilman Chase Carlisle witnessed a crash where the suspects tried to leave the scene. Investigators said Carlisle took photos of the scene.

According to an arrest ticket, the vehicle, a 2006 GMC Sierra, had been stolen March 25 from the 3300 block of Coleman Rd. The report said the Sierra was involved in a crash at Poplar Ave. and Truse Pkwy. on March 31, the one Carlisle witnessed, and the suspects inside had gotten out and were walking away down Poplar.

Investigators said using pictures from the scene, they were able to locate the suspects, identified as Brooke Peters and Jesse Clampitt. According to the arrest report, Clampitt admitted to stealing the Sierra. They also said Clampitt had crystal meth on him at the time of his arrest.

Court records show Clampitt was charged with leaving the scene on an accident, no driver’s license, theft of property, and possession of drugs with manufacture/deliver/sale. MPD said Clampitt was released on his own recognizance without bond.

Court records show Peters was leaving the scene on an accident, theft of property, and possession of drugs with manufacture/deliver/sale. MPD said bond was set at $10,000 for Peters.