Shelby County D.A. is 'looking into' assault on Memphis community leader at Whitehaven golf course

The statement from the D.A. came after the NAACP called for stronger charges against Wesley Caldwell, who is accused of hitting Mark Coleman with a golf club.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Thursday his office is ‘looking into the incident’ at a Whitehaven golf course where Memphis Police said a community leader was assaulted with a golf club during a dispute.

The statement Thursday from the D.A. came after the Memphis branch of the NAACP called for stronger charges against Wesley Caldwell, who is accused of hitting Mark Coleman in the head with a club while at the Links golf course on E. Holmes Rd.

“The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on Dec. 3. DA Mulroy has consulted with NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner regarding the organization’s released statement calling for an upgrade in Mr. Caldwell’s charges.

DA Mulroy understands the concern of Mr. Coleman’s family, friends, and the community and is looking into the matter to determine if the emerging facts of the case align with Mr. Caldwell’s current charge and bond status.

As this is an ongoing investigation, this is the only information we can provide at this time," said the D.A.'s statement.

According to a police affidavit, on Dec. 3, 2022, Coleman and another man were playing golf when a ball was hit over to another hole. The witness told police Coleman went to retrieve the ball, but Caldwell picked it up and threw it in another direction. According to the affidavit, the witness said Caldwell seemed upset, and before Coleman could say anything, Caldwell hit him in the head with the golf club. The witness said Coleman tried to walk away, but became disoriented. The report went on to say Coleman was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain.

Caldwell was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault. He is out of jail on $5,000 bond.

The NAACP said Tuesday there is a call in the community to have his charge upgraded to attempted murder, and they support this call.

"Mr. Coleman has been a fixture in Memphis civic life for some time," The NAACP said in a statement. "While we continue to pray for Mark, we will also continue to demand justice for Mark and for all of those impacted by violence in our community."