Memphis counselor hopes to fight crime by addressing trauma

“In Memphis and Shelby County are all three types of trauma; acute, chronic, and complex,” said Reverend Thurston Smith.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the City of Memphis sees more incidents of crime, many are asking for solutions.

We have seen many different approaches to addressing crime, whether that be more community activities, stricter laws, or community policing. Some in the city are exploring a public health approach as well.

What is familiar is not always what is normal.

“Some have lived under these conditions for so long that they almost become desensitized to it,” said Reverend Thurston Smith, Associate Professor and Counselor.

Crime, homelessness, blight, physical, sexual, and mental abuse are all forms of trauma. Smith has seen different types of trauma time and time again as a military veteran.

“The fundamental aspects of war as we know it over there, and look at what’s going on in our community; it’s really no different. It’s no different,” said Smith. “We are looking at a community in crisis.”

That is especially concerning when it comes to crime. Smith is helping some Shelby County elected officials find solutions to crime by addressing trauma.

Acute trauma is sudden and unexpected. Chronic trauma is an ongoing exposure to trauma. Complex trauma is multiple exposures to a variety of traumatic events.

“Public safety, and thus crime, violence have a direct impact,” said Smith. “The public health approach to addressing violence within Memphis and Shelby County as cited and outlined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention talks about using psychologist, counselors such as myself ... ecumenical community ... clergy, academicians."

It is a multi-disciplinary approach, making sure community members have access these public health resources.

“We’ve heard you loud and clear. We know what the problem is and we’re going to take action,” said Smith.

He has presented his public health approach in front of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners’ Public Safety Committee.