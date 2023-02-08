Residents afraid to leave their homes after deadly crimes in Parkway Village neighborhood

Two women were found stabbed to death just days after a deadly quadruple shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis Police identified the two women found stabbed to death in their Parkway Village home.

71-year-old Jurice Cole and 66-year-old-Margaret Horton were found Thursday night, and it’s unclear when the attack occurred.

“That’s too close for comfort, sir,” neighbor Gloria Boyett said. That’s too close to me.”

Boyett said she is still shaken up after Cole and Horton were found across the street. Witnesses claim they saw a man standing on the side of the victim’s house on his cell phone the night the women were found.

“I talked to the ladies a couple times,” she said. “It was nice to talk to them. They’d talk about God and stuff. They were nice. It’s sad it happened.”

It’s just the latest heinous act of violence that has some residents afraid to leave their homes. On July 22nd, five people were shot at a home in Parkway Village. One man died and an 8-month-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“I used to walk my dogs up the street and around the corner, but since that shooting happened, I haven’t been walking my dogs,” resident Temeka Jones said. “I just come out here and go back inside.”

Jones has lived in the area since 2018 and said it didn’t used to be this way.

“It seems like it’s back-to-back," she said. “Each week it seems like it’s something new.”