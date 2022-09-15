CrimeStoppers tips help bust up league of liquor store burglars

One or more citizens will receive up to $25,000 in cash awards for the information they supplied.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tips to CrimeStoppers have led to multiple felony arrest warrants in a spree of summertime wine and liquor store break-ins.

According to a release, one or more citizens will receive up to $25,000 in cash awards for the information they supplied.

More than 50 businesses were hit by what authorities have described as a loose confederation of burglars. An initial tip to CrimeStoppers a few weeks ago led authorities to one person and then to at least a dozen more.

Memphis Police Department investigators continue working the cases and said there could be more arrests.

An award of $25,000 was provided to CrimeStoppers by the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers in the hope of generating tips from citizens with knowledge of the stop and grab break-ins that left stores with broken windows and expensive products stolen. Some of the stolen goods have been recovered.

“Once we have definitive information from detectives as to which tips helped in their investigation, we will determine how the award cash will be allotted and distributed,” said CrimeStoppers executive director E. Winslow (Buddy) Chapman.