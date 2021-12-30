x
Crime

Memphis dance academy mourning loss of head administrator after deadly shooting at Walgreens

Juanita Washington was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a Memphis Walgreens
Credit: LYE Academy
Juanita Washington was head administrator at LYE Academy in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was shot and killed Wednesday at a Memphis Walgreens has been identified as 60-year-old Juanita Washington.

According to LYE Academy Facebook posts, Washington was the head administrator.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Walgreens at 3177 S. Perkins in Parkway Village.

Students have been posting tributes on the academy's Facebook page. Thursday morning, there was also a Facebook live tribute showing candles on her desk.

Credit: ABC24
Juanita Washington's desk at LYE Academy the day after her death

MPD said the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white van.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

