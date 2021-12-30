Memphis dance academy mourning loss of head administrator after deadly shooting at Walgreens

Juanita Washington was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a Memphis Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was shot and killed Wednesday at a Memphis Walgreens has been identified as 60-year-old Juanita Washington.

According to LYE Academy Facebook posts, Washington was the head administrator.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Walgreens at 3177 S. Perkins in Parkway Village.

At 12:53 pm today, officers responded to a shooting at 3177 S. Perkins and located a female shot. The victim was xported critical to ROH. The suspect was a black male that fled the scene in a white van. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 29, 2021

The victim did not survive her injuries. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 30, 2021

Students have been posting tributes on the academy's Facebook page. Thursday morning, there was also a Facebook live tribute showing candles on her desk.

MPD said the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white van.