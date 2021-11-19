Four suspects wanted in deadly home invasion overnight

Memphis Police were called to the scene in the 2700 block of McMurray Street, not far from Lamar Avenue and I-240, just after 12:45 a.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for four suspects after a deadly home invasion overnight.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2700 block of McMurray Street, not far from Lamar Avenue and I-240, just after 12:45 a.m. Friday. They found two men shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one died from his injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the home invasion. They said they were searching for four armed men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.