Man indicted for murder, attempted murder, for shooting at busy intersection

Jalen Hill was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and more in the Oct. 2021 shooting that killed Donquez Driver.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a Memphis man in a shooting at a busy intersection near Memphis International Airport that killed a man and injured that man’s aunt.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Jalen Hill, 22, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder involving serious bodily injury, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

The D.A.’s office said surveillance video showed Hill in a vehicle pulling up next to another vehicle at a stoplight at Boeingshire Road and Shelby Drive about 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021. They said the video showed Hill leaning out of the driver’s seat an shooting into the car next to him.

21-year-old Donquez Driver was hit six times and died in the shooting. Driver’s 59-year-old aunt, who had been driving, was struck in the back and had to have several surgeries.

Hill was arrested two days after the shooting.