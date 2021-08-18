Memphis driver convicted in road rage shooting on I-40 that injured a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man faces jail time after a road rage shooting on I-40 in Memphis.
Wednesday, 26-year-old Anthony Holmes was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and other charges stemming from the 2018 incident in which another car was hit by several bullets, one of which grazed the foot of a 4-year-old boy. According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office, Holmes got mad at a driver on I-40 near Airways and shot into his car.
Holmes will be sentenced September 15.