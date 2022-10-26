Man charged with DUI, accused of crashing into MPD car then trying to run away

Ismael Ordonez, 32, is charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, public intoxication, evading arrest, and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces charges after police said he crashed into an MPD squad car then tried to run away.

Ismael Ordonez, 32, is charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, public intoxication, evading arrest, and more. He is currently out of jail on $500 bond.

According to the police affidavit, an officer was patrolling Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, about 5:15 p.m. in the area of Winchester and Goodlett Rd. when a 2012 Ford Mustang pulled from a private drive and hit the officer’s car. A witness told police he saw the driver get out of the car and run down Winchester. Other officers responding found Ordonez with a bloody face, walking near an abandoned gas station about 300 yards from the crash.

The affidavit said officers found an open 24 oz. Bud Light in the center console of the car, and at least two more beer cans on the floor. The officer also smelled a strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle, according to the report.