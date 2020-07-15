Fight between co-workers leads to a man shot at Cordova restaurant

Police say one co-worker is charged, and they are still looking for the shooter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been arrested and another is on the run after a shooting at the On the Border restaurant in the Wolfchase area.

22-year-old Jessica Adams is charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony, to wit aggravated assault.

According to the police affidavit, officers were called to the scene after a fight between co-workers ended in gunfire. The manager told investigators Adams and a co-worker got into a fight. After the fight, the manager said he saw Adams’ boyfriend come in an attack the victim, pulling out a gun, and shooting the man. The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say a second manager and the mother of the co-worker who had gotten into the fight with Adams tried to follow the shooter to get a license plate number. They told police he pointed the gun at both of them, saying, “B***h, I will kill you!”

The mother of the co-worker told police after the initial fight, she had heard Adams on the phone saying, “Where’s my boyfriend?” and “Come up here and kill these mother******s.” The co-worker also said Adams had made threats to have her boyfriend kill the co-worker and the man who was shot.

Adams’ boyfriend, who was not named or identified in the affidavit, has not been arrested. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.