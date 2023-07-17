Memphis Fire Department employee under internal investigation after arrest following a domestic fight

Marquavis Ingram was arrested Sunday night and charged with aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Fire Department said an internal investigation is being conducted after one of its employees was arrested and charged aggravated assault after a domestic fight.

Marquavis Ingram was arrested the night of Sunday, July 16, 2023, and is currently in the Shelby County Jail.

According to a report from the Memphis Police Department, officers were called about an armed party just before 9:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Gaywinds Ave. in southeast Memphis.

Police said Ingram and the victim live together with their children, ages 5 and 11-months, at the home. They said the children were there at the time.

According to the court affidavit, the victim’s sister had called police after first getting a call from a random woman who told her Ingram and the victim got into a fight, so she and her mother headed to the couple’s home.

According to the police report, when she got there, the sister saw Ingram and the victim arguing. According to the report, Ingram got mad and pulled out a gun, chambered a round, and said, “I’ll kill everybody in this m**********r.” That’s when she said she left the home and called police.

According to the police report, the victim told investigators she and Ingram had argued over a possible affair. She told police she tried to leave, but Ingram blocked the door and took her cell phone. According to the report, when she tried to leave through the garage, Ingram grabbed her hair and put a gun to her neck. She told police she “snatched away” and both of them left the house. According to the report, she went to a neighbor to try to call her sister and mother on Facebook, but they didn’t answer at that time.

The police report said she went back home, then Ingram returned, and the argument continued. She said when her sister and mother arrived Ingram threatened to kill everyone in the home and that’s when the sister called police.

Police said Ingram, who leased the home, consented to a search and showed officers where guns were located in a back room.