Flames erupted on Friday at Elliston Baptist Church. Investigators are looking for an individual who goes by "Johnny."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flames erupted at Elliston Baptist Church on Friday.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest who goes by "Johnny" and can be seen in the video attached.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the incident took place at 4 p.m.

If you have any information to share, you can call crime stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.