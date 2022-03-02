Memphis Fire investigators searching for arsonist after Tuesday night fire

Anyone with information on this arson is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators said arson is to blame for a fire in a vacant commercial building along Chelsea Avenue Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. at the building in the 1700 block of Chelsea Avenue, just south of Kilowatt Lake near N. McLean. It took them just over 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital when a wall partially collapsed, but is expected to be okay. No one else was hurt.

Investigators said the fire had been set in several locations inside the building. It caused about $5,250 total in damage.

