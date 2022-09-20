MFD investigators search for arsonist in southwest Memphis

Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis.

Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.

Damages from the fires total $289,500.

Here’s a list of the fires and when and where they occurred:

June 25 – 1300 block of Longcrest - $2,500 in damages

Aug. 3 – 5000 block of Urbana Road - $89,000 in damages

Aug. 4 – Urbana at Rosecrest - $1,000 in damages

Sept. 6 – 5100 block of Urbana Road - $160,000 in damages

Sept. 6 – Urbana at Rosecrest - $1,000 in damages

Sept. 15 – 5000 block of Bowers - $10,000 in damages

Sept. 16 – 1100 block of Margaret - $6,000 in damages

Sept. 20 – 5000 block of Urbana Road - $20,000 in damages