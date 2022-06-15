Investigators want to know who set fire to a vacant apartment building in southeast Memphis

A firefighter injured their hand fighting the flames Tuesday night at the apartments on Camelot Lane.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to find out who set fire to a vacant apartment building in southeast Memphis Tuesday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the fire at the apartments in the 3900 block of Camelot Lane, not far from Getwell and Knight Arnold. They found flames pouring from the building. It took them about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital in non-critical for an injury to their hand. No one else was injured.

Five units were damaged, and total damages were estimated at $450,000.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set inside one of the apartments.

Anyone with information on who may have set the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.