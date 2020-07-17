Memphis firefighter shot and killed

Mack Bond was with the Memphis Fire Department for 21 years

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — An off-duty Memphis firefighter was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, Mack Bond was with MFD for 21 years. Memphis Police say he walked to 4570 Raleigh LaGrange from another location just before 3 p.m. July 15.

Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Y. Sweat released this statement to Local 24 News:

“The Memphis Fire Department are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic off-duty death of firefighter Mack C. Bond.

Mack faithfully served as a member of this department for over twenty-one (21) years and was a valued member of our MFD family.

He will be greatly missed.

Our sincere condolences are extended to his family, friends and the brothers and sisters of the Memphis Fire Department. RIP Mack Bond.”

If you have any information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.