Wanted fugitive caught after he unknowingly asked investigator to use a cell phone

The suspect was wanted for a shooting May 30, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals say a wanted fugitive was caught Thursday after evading law enforcement, then unknowingly approaching an investigator wanting to use a cell phone.

Jefferson Gray faces charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony. It’s in connection with a shooting May 30, 2020 in the 800 block of Whitford Place.

Marshals, working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Memphis Police Department, tracked Gray to a home in the 4800 block of N. Milnor, They say he got away by jumping from a second story window and running away.

Law enforcement searched the area, but marshals say it was when Gray approached an unmarked unit and asked to use a cell phone that he was captured, not knowing an investigator was in the car.