Memphis man charged with murder re-arrested after originally being released from jail

Gary A. Taylor was originally set free on a first degree murder charge Dec. 31, according to court documents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who was released from jail after being charged with first-degree murder on New Year's Eve is back in jail Tuesday, according to Shelby County court records.

Gary A. Taylor was charged with murder after the death of Markeith Taylor on Dec. 21.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Wells Avenue in North Memphis just before noon on Dec. 21. A man, later identified as Markeith Taylor, was found dead on the scene.

The police report from the shooting states a witness on scene saw four men in an SUV stop on Wells Avenue and then pull off. The SUV returned a short time later and stopped again at a nearby vacant lot.

They left the SUV, and a man, later identified as Daniel Bates a.k.a. Memphis rapper Mac Critter, called for Taylor to join them, which Taylor obliged.

All four men pulled out handguns, when one, later identified as Gary Taylor, shot Markeith. Gary Taylor shot multiple times, hitting Markeith Taylor while he was already down.

The witness later identified Gary Taylor as a member of a gang.

While police were investigating the scene, another person was shot and killed nearby around 2:15 p.m. Investigators said three people were detained at another location related to the second shooting.

Taylor was arrested and charged with murder, and when he was arraigned on Dec. 31, he was released on his own recognizance.

At his latest court appearance on Tuesday, his bond was revoked and he was taken back to the Shelby County Jail.

In a statement, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said they played no role in the decision to release Taylor:

We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding procedure, the judicial commissioner made an initial bond decision to set “no bond.” Subsequently, a process error resulted in Mr. Taylor’s release. The matter never got to the point where a prosecutor was involved in the bond decision.

It is important to note that Taylor’s release was a mistake and not typical. The error had nothing to do with bail reform generally or the new bail procedure set to start in February. Someone charged with First Degree Murder would not ordinarily be released on his own recognizance.