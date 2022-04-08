x
You are invited to a Gun Violence Prevention Town Hall Saturday

Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar is hosting the town hall Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Direction Christian Church.
Credit: AP
Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. Authorities say a boy was shot and wounded at a school. Memphis Police said in a statement that the shooting was reported Thursday morning at Cummings School, which includes grades kindergarten through eighth. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A town hall on reducing gun violence in Memphis is set for Saturday, and the public is invited.

Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar is hosting the ‘Gun Violence Prevention Town Hall’ Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Direction Christian Church. That’s at 6230 Winchester Road.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis, Executive Director of Shelby County’s Office of Reentry DeAndre Brown, and Riverside Missionary Baptist Church pastor Reverend Reginald Boyce will be on hand.

Sen. Lamar said she hopes the town hall gives community members the chance to address concerns and bring their ideas for solutions.

“We want safe neighborhoods for our kids and families because it doesn’t matter what you have or what you’ve earned in your life if it’s all gone in a second,” said Sen. Lamar.

Find more on the town hall and register HERE.

