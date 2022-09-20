x
2 men wanted in connection to Memphis church robbery

According to police, the pair broke into the Healing Center around 6 a.m. Friday, September 16, and took a safe and a television.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two men who they say broke into a church on Tchulahoma Road.

Police said one of the men carried the safe out of the church and waited until his partner pulled around in a silver 4-door car. They then drove off with the stolen safe and television inside the car. 

If you recognize either of the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip anonymously online

If an arrest is made in this case, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Business Burglary Healing Center 3885 Tchulahoma Road Report #2209007948ME MEMPHIS, TN – On September 16, 2022, at...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

