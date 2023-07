Memphis Police said officers responded to the crash about 5:45 a.m. Saturday at South Lauderdale and East Person.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash Saturday, July 23, 2023.

MPD said officers responded to the crash about 5:45 a.m. at South Lauderdale and East Person. They did not release information on the victim.

Investigators said they do not have any information on a suspect or a vehicle but are hoping someone may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.