Homicide suspect & woman injured after police chase and crash along Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a homicide suspect and woman are in critical condition after the suspect rammed a police car, led officers on a chase, then crashed.

It happened Friday morning when police said they were attempting to stop the man wanted for a homicide who was in a Corvette with a woman. Investigators said the suspect rammed squad cars, then took off, leading officers on a chase.

At Walnut Grove and Farm Road, investigators said the suspect crashed the Corvette, flipping it onto its roof. The suspect bailed out but was taken into custody. Police said he and the woman were both taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released details on the homicide for which the suspect was wanted.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said westbound lanes of Walnut Grove at Farm Road were being shut down for the investigation. They did not say how long the shut down would last. Avoid the area if you can.