MPD: Husband rushed to save pregnant wife and young son from carjacker

Elpedro Parker is charged with carjacking, kidnapping, and more after the incident Sunday outside a local convenience store.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he tried to carjack a car at a convenience store with a pregnant woman and toddler inside the vehicle.

An officer responded to the scene Sunday, January 24, 2022, at the Circle K in the 2600 block of Getwell. Investigators said the woman’s husband parked in front of the store and went inside, leaving his wife and their 3-year-old son in the car.

Police said that’s when Elpedro Parker jumped into the driver’s seat and started to back the car up. Investigators said the wife jumped out, then jumped back in realizing her son was still in the car. According to the affidavit, she tried to snatch the keys from the ignition but couldn’t.

Investigators said the husband ran back outside and jumped into the car, struggling with Parker to get him out. According to the report, the husband yanked the emergency brake up, then grabbed the keys from the ignition.

Police said the officer arrived at the scene to find the men struggling in the driver’s seat. They said the officer pulled Parker from the car and took him into custody.