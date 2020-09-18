Memphis is creeping toward a record number of homicides

The previous record sits at 226 in one year. Memphis is currently at 195 for 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three-hundred homicides. It could happen in Memphis.

The record of shame sits at 226. It took an entire year to reach that number.

Right now, halfway through September of 2020, there have been 195.

Across town from City Hall sits a man who’s been fighting against violence for more than 20 years.

His name is Stevie Moore. His son was shot and killed in 2003.

“He was shot with an AK-47 assault rifle,” Moore says. “It pretty much took half his head off. Back then I vowed to myself, to God, to my son, that I would fight this fight for the rest of my life.”

He watches the debates over hiring more police officers. Stevie Moore likes most police officers, but says having a force with 2800 officers won’t Stop the Killing, which just happens to be the name of his organization.

“I think that’s part of the answer,” he says. “But if we don’t have communication with the community, if law enforcement can’t get communications going with the community - more officers are always great, but you still have got to have buy in from the community.”

That’s a lot easier said than done. Moore has even started a tip line.

“So many people out there, they know something is going on but they refuse to call the police because of mistrust.”

Stevie Moore is 70-years-old and is not slowing down.

“It’s frustrating at times,” he says. “... but you’ve got to keep up the fight. You can’t stop.”