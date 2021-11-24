Woman indicted for killing another woman after the two fought on social media

Jasmine Mathes was indicted for second-degree murder and more in the death of Jamaya Auguster.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a woman in the death of a Parkway Village woman earlier this year, after prosecutors said the two argued on social media.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 28-year-old Jasmine Mathes was indicted for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Investigators said about 7:00 p.m. February 1, 2021, Mathes drove to the 3900 block of Watson Street, outside the home of 23-year-old Jamaya Auguster. They said Auguster was in a vehicle with two other women.

According to prosecutors, one of the women said Mathes was her ex-girlfriend, and Auguster got out of the car and approached Mathes. Investigators said Mathes began shooting and Auguster was hit in the shoulder and neck. She died at the hospital.

Investigators said Mathes also fired at the women in the other car as they drove away.

She was arrested and charged two days later.

Mathes is in jail on $500,000 bond.