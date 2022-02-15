Man wanted in shooting on Memphis interstate arrested in Arizona

Antonio Watson and the driver of the car he was in were both arrested Wednesday after a chase involving Arizona troopers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man wanted in Memphis for an interstate shooting last year has been arrested nearly a year later in Arizona.

32-year-old Antonio A. Watson of Robinsonville, Mississippi, was arrested after he and another man were involved in a chase with Arizona State Troopers Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, 2022.

The Arizona Department of Safety said a trooper tried to stop the driver – identified as 31-year-old Xavier D. Stitts of The Colony, Texas – for moving violations along I-40 near Winslow, AZ. They said Stitts wouldn’t stop and that’s when the chase began. It came to an end when troopers used spike strips to puncture the vehicle’s tires. Stitts and Watson, who was a passenger in the Chevrolet SUV, were arrested. Investigators said they found a loaded gun in the SUV.

Investigators said Watson gave them a fake name at first, but when they found out who he really was, they discovered he had warrants out of Tennessee and Florida. In Memphis, Watson is wanted on charges of attempted murder.

Memphis Police said Watson was wanted in connection with a shooting along I-55 near Shelby Drive on February 27, 2021. Investigators said two people had been shot in a road rage incident, and Watson was developed as the suspect. He faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

NEED HELP LOCATING INTERSTATE SHOOTING SUSPECT R&I-2102009446ME-I55N near Shelby Drive On February 27, 2021, Memphis... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Arizona troopers said Watson also had a warrant out of Florida for failure to appear on ‘dangerous drug charges.’ He faces additional charges in Arizona of aggravated taking the identity of another person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a narcotic drug.