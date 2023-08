During a press conference, DA Steve Mulroy said the video of the 21-year-old's fatal encounter with a deputy will be released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County District Attorney said during a press conference on Tuesday that an edited video of the fatal shooting of Jarveon Hudspeth by a deputy will be released soon.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on June 24, 2023.