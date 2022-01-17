Suspects wanted after another Memphis jewelry store broken into

Business Burglary Sissy’s Log Cabin 404 South Grove Park Road Report #2201000628ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 3rd, 2022, at 4:10am, officers responded to a burglary call at 4404 South Grove Park Road where the front glass of the business was found to be broken. The manager of the business advised that an undetermined amount of jewelry was taken. Security footage was reviewed by investigators and responsible parties were occupying a Black 4 door Infiniti G37, 2020 Gray Jeep Compass, and a white Van. Suspects were last seen eastbound through the parking lot and then north on Perkins Extended. There were at a minimum, 6 suspects on the scene of the burglary. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Video of the suspects and the suspect vehicles are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”