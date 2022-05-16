How a Memphis KFC worker's quick actions helped save a kidnapping victim

Memphis Police said Diego Glay is charged with kidnapping and evading arrest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis KFC worker is credited with helping to save a kidnapping victim after she left a note at the restaurant begging for help.

Diego Glay is charged with kidnapping and evading arrest.

According to the police affidavit, Glay and the woman had been in the KFC in the 6200 block of Winchester Sunday about 5:15 p.m., and the victim had left a note begging for help. The KFC worker who found the note called police.

Officers said they made contact with Glay and the woman, who matched a description given by the KFC worker. Police said Glay took off running but was taken into custody after a short chase.

According to the report, the woman told investigators she was Glay’s girlfriend, but he had taken her cell phone when she came to visit him and would not give it back. She said he had been holding her against her will and punched her in the face, threatened her, and had a gun.

Investigators said Glay told them the two had been living together in cheap motels around the city.