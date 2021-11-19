Wanted: Suspect in recent Kroger robberies caught on camera

Memphis Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect they said is believed to be behind two recent robberies at local Kroger stores.

Officers said the first happened about 7:30 p.m. October 17, 2021, at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Poplar Avenue. Investigators said the man posed as a customer before approaching the customer service counter and handing over a note demanding money. The suspect ran away with the cash register drawer. He was caught on camera. You can watch the video here.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for a similar robbery in the 2800 block of Kirby on November 3, 2021.

The suspect is described as in his mid-20s with dreadlocks, about 5’9” to 6’ tall. He was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, black pants with white stripe, white tennis shoes with a black Nike swoosh, glasses, a black hat, and black mask.